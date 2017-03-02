March 2 Entercom Communications Corp:

* Entercom Communications and CBS Radio announce pricing of term loan in connection with merger

* Entercom Communications - CBS Radio established pricing for 7-year, $500 million senior secured term loan b to be issued in connection with merger

* Entercom Communications Corp- loan will have an interest rate of libor plus 2.75%, with no libor floor, and will be issued at par

* Entercom Communications - CBS Radio's credit facility is being amended to include new term loan, which is expected to be funded at closing of merger