March 2 Entercom Communications Corp:
* Entercom Communications and CBS Radio announce pricing of
term loan in connection with merger
* Entercom Communications - CBS Radio established pricing
for 7-year, $500 million senior secured term loan b to be issued
in connection with merger
* Entercom Communications Corp- loan will have an interest
rate of libor plus 2.75%, with no libor floor, and will be
issued at par
* Entercom Communications - CBS Radio's credit facility is
being amended to include new term loan, which is expected to be
funded at closing of merger
