UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 Entercom Communications Corp -
* Entercom names Richard J. Schmaeling as chief financial officer
* Schmaeling will succeed Steve Fisher, who will step down on April 30, 2017
* Fisher will continue to assist with CBS radio integration through January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.