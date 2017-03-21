BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 21 Entergy Corp
* CEO Leo Denault's FY 2016 total compensation $13.5 million versus $13.1 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2mRuOTP Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.