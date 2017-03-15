March 15 Enterprise Products Partners Lp

* Enterprise acquires Azure natural gas gathering system

* Agreement was result of Azure's bankruptcy auction proceedings, which enterprise won with a bid price of $189 million

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to our distributable cash flow per unit

* United States Bankruptcy Court entered an order approving sale by Azure to enterprise's affiliate on March 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: