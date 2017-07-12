FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enterprise and Navigator Gas to develop ethylene marine export terminal
July 12, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Enterprise and Navigator Gas to develop ethylene marine export terminal

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Navigator Holdings Ltd

* Enterprise and Navigator Gas to develop ethylene marine export terminal

* Navigator Holdings - Ethylene export terminal would be connected to Enterprise's high-capacity ethylene salt dome storage and ethylene pipeline system

* To jointly develop with Enterprise products partners an ethylene marine export terminal on Houston ship channel

* Navigator Holdings Ltd - Enterprise's ethylene storage facility will have about 600 million pounds of capacity

* Navigator Holdings Ltd - ‍enterprise would manage construction, operations and commercial activities of proposed terminal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

