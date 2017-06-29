FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 hours ago
BRIEF-Enterprise announces Orla II Natural Gas Processing Plant in West Texas
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Fast forward; GST set to transform face of Indian logistics industry
India's biggest tax reform
Fast forward; GST set to transform face of Indian logistics industry
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Enterprise announces Orla II Natural Gas Processing Plant in West Texas

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners Lp:

* Enterprise products partners - adding 300 million cubic feet/day of capacity at cryogenic natural gas processing facility under construction near Orla, Texas

* Enterprise Products Partners Lp - Orla II, a second processing train at Orla facility, will double inlet capacity of facility to 600,000 mmcf/d

* Enterprise products partners - Orla II will increase extraction of natural gas liquids from 40,000 bpd to 80,000 bpd at Orla facility

* Enterprise products partners lp - shin oak pipeline will have an initial capacity of 250,000 bpd and will be expandable to 600,000 bpd

* Enterprise products partners lp - orla ii capacity is expected to be available in q3 of 2018

* Enterprise products - expansion of orla facility will bring partnership's total natural gas processing capacity to over 1 billion cubic feet/day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.