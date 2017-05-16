May 16 Enterprise Development Holdings Ltd

* Purchaser, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and sellers entered into share purchase agreement

* Purchaser agreed to purchase, and sellers agreed to sell, sale shares, representing entire issued share capital in target co

* Target company is Ho Fung Shares Investment Limited

* Purchaser is Magic Stars Investments; sellers are Chan Hing Tuen, Cheung Wai Han and Ng Chi Man; target co is Ho Fung Shares Investment