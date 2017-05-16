UPDATE 1-Japan govt-led group tells Toshiba to fix chip spat with Western Digital -sources
* Western Digital seeking court injunction, says contract breached
May 16 Enterprise Development Holdings Ltd
* Purchaser, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and sellers entered into share purchase agreement
* Purchaser agreed to purchase, and sellers agreed to sell, sale shares, representing entire issued share capital in target co
* Target company is Ho Fung Shares Investment Limited
* Purchaser is Magic Stars Investments; sellers are Chan Hing Tuen, Cheung Wai Han and Ng Chi Man; target co is Ho Fung Shares Investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Digital seeking court injunction, says contract breached
June 20 Shenzhen Sunline Tech Co Ltd * Says its shares to resume trade on June 21 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2sRBTtN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)