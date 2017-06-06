BRIEF-National Holdings, Williams Financial Group terminate asset purchase agreement
* National Holdings - on June 16, co and williams financial group executed termination letter in accordance with asset purchase agreement entered on march 10
June 6 Enterprise Financial Services Corp :
* Effective May 2, 2017, James B. Lally succeeded Peter F. Benoist as CEO of Enterprise Financial Services Corp Source text - (bit.ly/2rRBOFQ) Further company coverage:
* National Holdings - on June 16, co and williams financial group executed termination letter in accordance with asset purchase agreement entered on march 10
June 22 Starlight US Multi Family No 5 Core Fund -