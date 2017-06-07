June 7 Enterprise Group Inc

* Enterprise Group announces normal course issuer bid

* Enterprise intends to commence normal course issuer bid on June 12, 2017 and terminate bid on June 11, 2018​

* Enterprise Group says is authorized to purchase up to 2.8 million shares under normal course issuer bid, representing about 5% of issued, outstanding shares, as of June 1, 2017