PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 7 Enterprise Group Inc
* Enterprise Group announces normal course issuer bid
* Enterprise intends to commence normal course issuer bid on June 12, 2017 and terminate bid on June 11, 2018
* Enterprise Group says is authorized to purchase up to 2.8 million shares under normal course issuer bid, representing about 5% of issued, outstanding shares, as of June 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.