BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 Enterprise Products Partners Lp -
* Construction of a new 571-mile pipeline to transport volumes of natural gas liquids
* Pipeline to transport NGL from Permian basin to co's NGL fractionation and storage complex in Mont Belvieu, Texas
* The pipeline will have an initial design capacity of 250,000 barrels per day, expandable to 600,000 bpd
* Project is expected to be in service in q2 of 2019
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results