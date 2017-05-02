BRIEF-Carnival Corporation to offer Alipay payment services onboard its fleet in Asia
May 2 Enterprise Products Partners Lp-
* Enterprise reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For 2017, expect to invest in range of $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion for growth capital projects
* Qtrly revenue $7,320.4 million versus $5,005.3 million
* Q1 results were driven by record liquid pipeline and marine terminal volumes
* Enterprise Products Partners - due to production growth in permian basin, accelerated construction of midland-to-sealy crude oil pipeline
* Enterprise Products Partners Lp-"sanctioned our shin oak ngl pipeline to transport growing volumes of ngls from permian basin to our mont belvieu complex"
* Enterprise Products Partners-U.S. Energy industry entering much awaited multi-year period of growing demand, both domestically & abroad, for u.s. Ngls, natural gas & crude oil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
