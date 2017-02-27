BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Entertainment Network India Ltd
* Co participated in 2nd batch of phase-3 auctions; after this batch of auctions, ENIL has acquired licenses in 21 new cities
* Says frequencies are expected to become operational towards the end of FY18
* Says total value of bids made worth 513 million rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2l2B5PC) Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 2.30 billion rupees versus loss 3.36 billion rupees year ago