BRIEF-DMX Technologies proposes disposal of PT. Packet Systems Indonesia
* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is US$7.5 million
May 12 Entertainment One Ltd:
* Company expects to report approximately £47 million of one-off costs for year ended 31 march 2017
* Continuing to expect that underlying ebitda for financial year ended march 31 to be in line with management expectations
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday: