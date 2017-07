July 5 (Reuters) - ENTRA ASA

* Reg-Entra Asa : Acquisition of Skanska's 50 % Share of Sundtkvartalet in Oslo

* Transaction Is Based on a Property Value of Nok 1,590 Million

* Development of Property Has Been Organised Through a Joint Venture Where Entra and Skanska Owns 50 % Each

* CLOSING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)