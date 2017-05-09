BRIEF-China Fortune Land's unit to issue up to 1 bln yuan assets-backed notes
* Says unit plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.33 million) assets-backed notes
May 9 ENTRA ASA
* REG-ENTRA ASA : RE-OPENING OF GREEN BOND ISSUE
* HAS RE-OPENED GREEN BOND ISSUE (ISIN NO0010789464, MATURITY 20.03.2024) WITH NOK 250,000,000 AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 100.147%, EQUIVALENT TO AN ISSUE-SPREAD OF NIBOR 3M +0.84%
* TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AFTER THIS TRANSACTION IS NOK 1,000,000,000. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.33 million) assets-backed notes
BEIJING, June 20 Business confidence among entrepreneurs in China improved in the second quarter of 2017 from the first quarter, according to a survey by the People's Bank of China published on Tuesday.