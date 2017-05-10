BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Entrec Corp:
* Entrec corporation announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue rose 22 percent to c$37.3 million
* Says company expects that revenue from its recent expansion into Permian basin of Western Texas will grow significantly in 2017
* Says "revenue from power projects is also increasing as 2017 progresses" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.