* Entrec corporation announces 2017 first quarter financial results

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue rose 22 percent to c$37.3 million

* Says company expects that revenue from its recent expansion into Permian basin of Western Texas will grow significantly in 2017

* Says "revenue from power projects is also increasing as 2017 progresses"