Feb 28 Entree Gold Inc

* Entree gold announces spin-out of us projects

* Entree gold inc - ann mason and lordsburg projects will be transferred to a newly incorporated company, mason resources corp

* Entree gold inc - shareholders of entrée will receive common shares in mason in proportion to their shareholdings in entrée

* Entree gold inc - there will be no change to shareholders' existing interests in entrée

* Entree gold inc- board of directors has unanimously approved strategic reorganization of its business

* Entree gold inc - intended that each existing share of entrée is exchanged for one "new" share of entrée and 0.45 of a mason common share

* Entree gold - mason's board will consist of 4 directors who also sit on entrée board, as well as at least 1 other new director, independent of entrée Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: