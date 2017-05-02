METALS-Copper retreats from three-week high ahead of holiday weekend
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
May 1 Entree Gold Inc
* At its shareholder meeting, shareholders voted 97.93% in favour of approving the spin-out of Mason Resources Corp
* Under terms of proposed spin-out each share of Entrée is exchanged for one new share of entrée and 0.45 of mason common share
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 26 Brazilian stocks and currencies rose on Friday as traders hoped for progress on an ambitious reform agenda despite a growing political crisis ensnaring President Michel Temer. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.7 percent but remained far from the two-month peaks seen before the political scandal over bribery allegations broke out last week. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.1 percent. Shares of state-controlled power u