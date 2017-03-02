BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Envestnet Inc:
* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Envestnet- Not completed assessment of effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting due to control deficiencies identified by management
* Envestnet -believes certain of control deficiencies, individually or in aggregate, represent material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting
* Envestnet Inc - for year ended December 31, 2016, the company expects to report revenues of approximately $578 million, a 37% increase over 2015
* Envestnet - after assessment, co may determine that there are additional control deficiencies that may represent material weaknesses
* Envestnet Inc - increase in FY revenue was primarily due to inclusion of full year of results for Yodlee, which company acquired in November 2015
* Envestnet Inc - expects to report a net loss of approximately $50 million for 2016, compared to net income of approximately $4 million in 2015
* Envestnet Inc - for the Envestnet segment, revenues are expected to be approximately $448 million for 2016, 10% higher than 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2mJhCkp) Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.