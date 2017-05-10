BRIEF-Cleantech: Enersize signs profit sharing agreement with additional BOE plant
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS PROFIT SHARING AGREEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL BOE PLANT
May 10 Envestnet Inc
* Envestnet reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 loss per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $157.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $155.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 revenues of $162.8 million to $164.8 million
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share $0.27
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted revenues of $163 million to $165 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted revenues of $665 million to $664 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27, revenue view $658.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $162.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)