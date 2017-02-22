Feb 22 Envestnet Inc

* Envestnet provides update on fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Envestnet Inc - sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Envestnet Inc - now sees Q4 non-GAAP adjusted revenues $155.6 million-$156.0 million

* Envestnet Inc - may conclude that certain control deficiencies exist in internal controls over financial reporting

* Envestnet Inc - control deficiencies may represent a material weakness over financial reporting as of December 31, 2016

* Envestnet Inc - anticipates releasing Q4 results "as soon as practicable"