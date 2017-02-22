BRIEF-Beni Stabili adjusts conversion price for convertible bonds due 2021
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
Feb 22 Envestnet Inc
* Envestnet provides update on fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Envestnet Inc - sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Envestnet Inc - now sees Q4 non-GAAP adjusted revenues $155.6 million-$156.0 million
* Envestnet Inc - may conclude that certain control deficiencies exist in internal controls over financial reporting
* Envestnet Inc - control deficiencies may represent a material weakness over financial reporting as of December 31, 2016
* Envestnet Inc - anticipates releasing Q4 results "as soon as practicable" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
BANGKOK, May 29 Thailand's central bank remains worried about a strong baht and short-term capital inflows, the governor said on Monday, as the currency traded near its highest against the dollar in more than 22 months.