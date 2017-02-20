US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 21 Environmental Clean Technologies Ltd -
* India coldry project receives positive overseas ruling
* Advises mpa has passed legal review at both nlc and nmdc without material amendment
* Has received positive ruling From Australian Federal Government Ausindustry agency in relation to coldry research and development project in india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)