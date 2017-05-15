BRIEF-CIBC announces senior executive changes
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada
May 15 Envirostar Inc
* Envirostar, Inc. (“EVI”) announces record third quarter results
* Qtrly revenues increased 93% to $24.7 million from $12.8 million
* Q3 revenue rose 93 percent to $24.7 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Envirostar Inc- Rob Lazar has been appointed to serve as EVI's chief financial officer
* Lazar succeeds Venerando Indelicato as EVI's CFO who retired from his positions as an officer and director of EVI on May 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Brian Ferguson will step down in October and the Canadian oil company also laid out plans to sell $4 billion to $5 billion in non-core assets by the end of the year.