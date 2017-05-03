May 3 Enviva Partners LP:

* Enviva Partners LP announces seventh consecutive distribution increase

* Enviva Partners LP says of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5550 per common and subordinated unit for Q1 of 2017

* New distribution is 8.8 percent higher than distribution for Q1 of 2016

