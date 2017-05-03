BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Enviva Partners LP:
* Enviva Partners LP announces seventh consecutive distribution increase
* Enviva Partners LP says of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5550 per common and subordinated unit for Q1 of 2017
* Board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5550 per common and subordinated unit for Q1 of 2017
* New distribution is 8.8 percent higher than distribution for Q1 of 2016
* New distribution is 3.7 percent higher than distribution for Q4 of 2016
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results