BRIEF-General Electric signs services agreement with Jordan’s Samra Electric Power Company
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company
May 15 Enwave Corp:
* Enwave Corp - received forty-three newly issued patents in multiple global jurisdictions
* Enwave Corp - submission of four new patent applications to patent cooperation treaty international patent system
* Enwave Corp - if successful, patent applications will extend Enwave's potential royalty stream until at least 2037 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds context, no comment from lawyer)