May 9 Enwave Corp:
* Enwave signs technology evaluation and license option
agreement with major Australasian dairy processor
* Enwave Corp - Enwave has entered into teloa agreements
with several leading dairy processors in United States, Canada,
Mexico, Australia and Europe
* Enwave - deal to explore potential for dried dairy
applications processed by company's patented radiant energy
vacuum dehydration technology
* Enwave - research partner will have exclusive option to
license use of revenue technology for production of dairy
products within agreed australasian territory
