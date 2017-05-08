May 8 Enwave Corp

* Enwave signs commercial royalty-bearing license with Ashgrove Cheese, receives first purchase order from Australia

* License grants Ashgrove exclusive right to use Revenue Technology to process dried cheese products in State of Tasmania

* In exchange for exclusivity, ashgrove has agreed to pay enwave a 5 pct royalty on wholesale price of all Revenue-dried products sold

