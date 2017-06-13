BRIEF-FDA notifies Seattle Genetics that IND for vadastuximab talirine placed on hold
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
June 13 Enwave Corp
* Enwave signs technology evaluation and license option agreement with major Australian spice company
* Enwave corp - all other terms of agreement are confidential
* Enwave corp - has signed a technology evaluation and license option agreement
* FunctionX Inc says company has determined to accept Nasdaq staff's delisting determination