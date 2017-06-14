June 14 ENZYMATICA AB (PUBL)

* RECEIVED ORDER FOR A TOTAL OF ABOUT SEK 12 MILLION

* ‍EXPECTS TO DELIVER ORDER AT END OF SUMMER AND REVENUE WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON COMPANY'S Q3 SALES​

* ORDER IS A RESULT OF COOPERATION AGREEMENT THAT ENZYMATICA AND STADA REACHED IN FEBRUARY 2017

* ‍ORDER IS LARGEST IN ENZYMATICA'S HISTORY AND IS WORTH MUCH MORE THAN ENTIRE SALES OF SEK 9.6 MILLION FOR Q1 THIS YEAR​