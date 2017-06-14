BRIEF-Advanced Braking Technology updates on production delays from suppliers
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
June 14 ENZYMATICA AB (PUBL)
* RECEIVED ORDER FOR A TOTAL OF ABOUT SEK 12 MILLION
* EXPECTS TO DELIVER ORDER AT END OF SUMMER AND REVENUE WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON COMPANY'S Q3 SALES
* ORDER IS A RESULT OF COOPERATION AGREEMENT THAT ENZYMATICA AND STADA REACHED IN FEBRUARY 2017
* ORDER IS LARGEST IN ENZYMATICA'S HISTORY AND IS WORTH MUCH MORE THAN ENTIRE SALES OF SEK 9.6 MILLION FOR Q1 THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23