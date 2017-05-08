BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 EOG Resources Inc:
* EOG Resources announces first quarter 2017 results and converts 1.4 BNBOE net resource potential to premium
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eog resources inc says qtrly net operating revenues $2,610.6 million versus $1,354.3 million
* Q1 revenue view $2.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly crude oil volumes production of 315,700 barrels of oil per day (bopd), an 18 percent increase compared to q1 2016
* Eog resources inc says eog did not have a net crude oil hedge position as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.