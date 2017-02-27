BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 27 EOG Resources Inc
* EOG Resources reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and announces 2017 capital program
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q4 loss per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* EOG Resources Inc says targets 18 percent crude oil production growth for 2017 within cash flow at flat $50 oil
* Capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to range from $3.7 to $4.1 billion
* EOG Resources Inc says forecasts flat to lower well costs in 2017
* EOG Resources -For period Jan 1 through June 30, 2017, has crude oil financial price swap contracts in place for 35,000 bopd at weighted average price of $50.04/barrel
* EOG Resources Inc qtrly net operating revenues $ 2,402.0 million versus $ 1,796.8 million
* Q4 revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.