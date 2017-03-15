March 15 Eoh Holdings Ltd

* During six months ended 31 january 2017, revenue from south africa increased by 21% to R7 239 million

* Eoh expects to continue to grow strongly for many years to come

* HY profit before tax increased by 26% to R845 million

* HY earnings per share 439 cents

* HY headline earnings per share 438 cents versus 359 cents