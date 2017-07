July 18 (Reuters) - EOS IMAGING SA:

* Q2 OF 2017, EOS IMAGING ACHIEVED REVENUE OF EUR 9.34 MILLION, UP 6% COMPARED TO Q2 OF 2016

* EOS IMAGING REPORTS 16% REVENUE GROWTH FOR THE FIRST HALF 2017

* H1 REVENUE EUR 16.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.1 MILLION YEAR AGO