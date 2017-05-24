May 24 EP Energy Corp:
* EP Energy and Tesoro announce drilling joint venture in
the uinta basin
* Tesoro Corp - Tesoro to provide a capital carry in
exchange for 50 percent of EP Energy's working interest in joint
venture wells
* Tesoro - Tesoro to purchase all oil production from joint
venture wells
* Tesoro - first wells under joint venture are expected to
begin production in July 2017
* Tesoro - EPE's net share of capital is expected to be
approximately $64 million
* Tesoro - EP Energy did not change its 2017 guidance for
new drilling venture
* Tesoro - EPE will retain operational control of joint
venture assets
* Tesoro - EP Energy's average working interest in joint
venture wells is currently approximately 80 percent
* Tesoro - Tesoro and EP Energy also entered into a crude
oil supply agreement
* Tesoro - co to purchase all of oil produced through
drilling joint venture, along with additional waxy crude oil
produced by EP Energy in Uinta basin
