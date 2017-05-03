May 3 Ep Energy Corp

* Ep Energy reports first quarter 2017 results with continued oil production growth and improved financial position

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total capital expenditures in q1 of 2017 were $152 million

* Qtrly 46.9 thousand barrels of oil production per day (mbbls/d) above 4q'16 and ahead of expectations

* Ep Energy Corp - qtrly average daily oil production was 46.9 mbbls/d, down 8 percent from 50.8 mbbls/d in q1 of 2016

* Company expects to increase capital allocation to wolfcamp program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: