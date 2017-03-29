BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 EPAM Systems Inc
* EPAM announces appointment of new chief financial officer
* EPAM Systems Inc - Jason Peterson will join EPAM, effective April 5, 2017, and will succeed Anthony Conte as CFO on may 10, 2017
* Conte will remain in an advisory role until on or about august 10, 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results