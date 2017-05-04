PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 4 Epam Systems Inc:
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $339.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Epam reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 revenue $324.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $316.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $3.38
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $2.45
* Sees Q2 revenue at least $340 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.42, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $0.55 for q2, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be at least $0.80 for q2
* Revenue growth for fiscal 2017 will be at least 21 pct, after factoring in an estimated 2 pct for currency headwinds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
