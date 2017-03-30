BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 EPC Groupe SA:
* Fy net income group share 10.2 million euros ($10.9 million) versus 5.8 million euros year ago
* Intends to consolidate in 2017 its recovered profitability while continuing its development Source text: bit.ly/2nA0CxT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: