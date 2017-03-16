Australia shares to edge higher; NZ down

May 29 Australian shares look set for a positive start to the week on Monday, recouping from losses in the previous session, with trading expected to be light as U.S., UK and Chinese markets will be closed for holidays. In their previous session, oil and gold ended higher, while iron ore and copper drifted lower. Wall Street closed little changed on Friday, while the U.S. dollar firmed. The local share price index futures rose 0.12 percent, or 7 points, to 5,763,