April 26 Epigenomics Ag
* Says in 2016, Epigenomics' total revenue increased by 102
percent to 4.2 million euros
* Epigenomics - "level of 2016 product revenue was impacted
by initial stocking effects from our commercialization partner
post FDA approval"
* Says expects 2017 revenue to be broadly consistent with
our 2016 product and licensing revenue
* Says expect EBITDA before share-based payment expenses for
2017 to be at a lower level than in 2016
* Says a range from EUR -12.0 to -13.5 million is assumed
for 2017 EBITDA before share-based payment expenses
* Says based on business plan for 2017, we expect cash
consumption in line with EBITDA guidance
* Says "beyond 2017, we may raise additional capital in
2017"
