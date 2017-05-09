May 9 Episil Holding Inc :

* Says it plans to issue about 50 million new shares of its common stock

* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share and (tentative) issue price at T$11.5 per share

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to invest in unit

