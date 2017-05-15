BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 EPISURF MEDICAL AB:
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 0.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OTHER OPERATING INCOME SEK 71,902 VERSUS SEK 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company