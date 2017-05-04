BRIEF-Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
* Avcorp provides update on annual audited financial statements
May 4 Epizyme Inc:
* Epizyme earns $10 million milestone payment from glaxosmithkline for initiation of GLP Toxicology studies with novel methyltransferase inhibitor
* Epizyme - milestone payment follows GSK'S initiation of GLP toxicology studies for methyltransferase inhibitor discovered by co, licensed to GSK
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training contracts valued at approximately C$85 million