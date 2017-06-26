USI Insurance to buy Wells Fargo's commercial insurance business
June 27 Private insurer USI Insurance Services said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Wells Fargo & Co's commercial insurance business.
June 26 Epizyme Inc
* Epizyme expands clinical collaboration to study tazemetostat and tecentriq® combination in nsclc
* Epizyme inc - expanded its clinical collaboration with genentech, a member of roche group
* Epizyme inc - under new agreement, tazemetostat administered in combination with atezolizumab will be evaluated in a phase 1b/2 clinical study
* Epizyme inc - financial terms are not disclosed and epizyme will retain global development and commercialization rights to tazemetostat.
* Epizyme inc - genentech will sponsor planned phase 1b/2 clinical trial, which is expected to be initiated by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 27 The value of assets of Russian business conglomerate Sistema which are under a court freeze in its legal row with oil producer Rosneft is up to 185 billion roubles ($3.1 billion), an order issued by the arbitration court of the Russian region of Bashkortostan showed on Tuesday.