March 9 Epizyme Inc

* Epizyme reports 2016 financial results and provides 2017 pipeline goals

* Qtrly loss per share $0.60

* Epizyme-Believes cash,cash equivalents,marketable securities of $242.2 million as of dec31, will be sufficient to fund planned operations into at least q3 2018