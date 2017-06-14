June 14 Epizyme Inc
* Epizyme reports positive interim data from Phase 2 trial
for tazemetostat in relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma
and dlbcl patients
* Epizyme - interim data as of June 1, 2017 show that
tazemetostat treatment resulted in a clinically meaningful
benefit in patients with fl
* Tazemetostat continues to demonstrate a favorable safety
profile across all patient populations in this study
* As size of mutation study groups increase and patients
remain on study, epizyme expects data will continue to evolve
