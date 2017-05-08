GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 8 Epizyme Inc
* Epizyme reports first quarter 2017 results and provides corporate update
* Epizyme inc - no revenue was recognized in q1 of 2017, compared to $0.5 million for q1 of 2016
* Epizyme - its cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will be sufficient to fund co's planned operations into at least q3 of 2018
* Epizyme inc qtrly loss per share $0.56
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.63, revenue view $352860.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets