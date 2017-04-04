April 4 EQS Group AG:

* Achieved FY 42 percent increase in sales, up to 26.06 million euros ($27.78 million)

* Adjusted net income for year amounted to 1.44 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share were to 0.96 euro

* Propose a dividend payment of 0.75 euro per share

* As result of its international growth strategy, executive board of EQS group expects double-digit growth in sales in 2017 of between 20 percent and 25 percent, up to between 31.2 million and 32.5 million euros

* Adjusted EBIT is also expected to increase by 10 percent to 20 percent, up to between 3.6 million and 3.9 million euros for 2017