April 27 EQT Corp

* Eqt reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.95

* Q1 revenue $828.7 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Eqt corp - qtrly production sales volume was 6% higher

* Eqt production achieved sales volume of 190 bcfe in q1 2017, representing a 6% increase over q1 last year

* Eqt corp says production achieved sales volume of 190 bcfe in q1 2017, representing a 6% increase over q1 last year

* Eqt corp - sees fy total production sales volume 835 - 855 bcfe

* Eqt corp - sees q2 total production sales volume 190 - 195 bcfe

* Sees 2017 total liquids sales volume 18,060 mbbls - 18,660 mbbls

* Eqt corp sees total liquids sales volume for q2 4,625 - 4,655 mbbls

* Sees q2 ethane sales volume 1,670 mbbls - 1,680 mbbls; sees 2017 ethane sales volume 6,000 mbbls - 6,200 mbbls

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $727.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: