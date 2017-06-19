WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Eqt Corp
* Eqt corporation to acquire rice energy for $6.7 billion
* Eqt corp - deal consisting of 0.37 shares of eqt common stock and $5.30 in cash per share of rice common stock
* Eqt corp - eqt will also assume or refinance approximately $1.5 billion of net debt and preferred equity
* Eqt corp - transaction is expected to close in q4 of 2017
* Eqt corp says boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction
* Eqt corp - eqt will also obtain rice's midstream assets, including a 92% interest in rice midstream gp holdings lp
* Eqt - retained midstream assets, which eqt intends to sell to eqm in future through drop-down deal, are expected to generate about $130 million of ebitda in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.